Jean Paulsen, Livermore
To Peter Buckley, a regular ranter to The Independent's letters to the editor:
Will you please lay off Trish Monro and Britanni Flick! Just because they are women, with minds of their own and are not your personal ra-ra cheerleaders for all things ‘Peter Buckley,’ doesn't mean you have to be mean. If you don't like how things are run, run for office. Instead, Pete, you chose to do what every guy does when he's mad, he yells and screams. Pathetic.
I am a townie who plans to run for office soon...but, not in Livermore, because I don't want to take your job Trish (shout out to Miranda, she's a friend of mine).