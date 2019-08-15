For the third time in just two weeks, a "Central Park" signature gatherer blocked my access to either a store or my vehicle. Another friend of mine, also in a wheelchair, has had at least two such experiences.
It appears the disabled are targeted by these people, and I look to the petition's promoters to be held accountable. Three different stores. Three different gatherers. That might indicate, using common sense, that we are a vulnerable population and can be bullied unless we sign their petition — and that's not a legal strategy.
The gentleman today made no apology for blocking the pedestrian access to my car, just "We have a right to be here."
This seems just the latest strategy geared toward turning our city into a polarized, inhuman place. I demand an apology from those promoting this petition, and an end to this discriminatory behavior.