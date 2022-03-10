Derek Deselms, Livermore
More money well spent?? The manner in which our city council wastes our tax dollars knows no bounds. They spent no less than $95,000 dollars to fund a survey to determine Livermore residents did not want to suffer another dubious tax. Do the math, it cost $206 and change PER polled resident to determine this result. I would have volunteered to walk door to door for 1/2 of that amount. Remember to VOTE in November; time for the current council to stop doing the clown walk!!