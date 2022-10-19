James Cable, Livermore
It is time to stop giving the Livermore School District everything that they ask for. The truth is that they are incapable of managing money.
The district asked for a parcel tax. We gave it to them. They asked that we renew it. Done. And done again.
Just six years ago, they asked for $245 million dollars (really over $500 million with interest), and we gave it to them. They said it would fix all the aging buildings. It did fix some, but they also wasted much of the money by poor management. The Granada Pool is the perfect example of poor management. They started construction, removed the old pool and then decided to move the pool to a different location to save an oak tree. The new location had water table problems, which should have been obvious (who would have guessed placing it next to the creek would be a problem?) The new location also required the removal of the brand-new sand volleyball court. The new pool was a year late and two or three times more expensive than it should have been.
When the school district’s last bond measure passed, they created new salaried positions to manage the money. The “Director of Bond Management” is paid total compensation of over $200,000 per year. It seems like it should have been part of the administrations job to manage the money and facilities.
The district didn’t even know what they were going to spend all the money on, so each school started creating wish lists. This is not the way to budget.
Currently, most property owners (and renters through higher rent) are forced to pay the school district over $500 dollars per year on their tax bill. Whatever you are currently paying will double if measure G passes.
Only six years into the last bond and they are back asking for twice as much money. $450,000,000 at the higher interest rates will be painful for us all. We will be on the hook for over a billion dollars. This is in addition to the current debt.
How many years do you think it will be before they ask again? I believe that the district needs to learn how to manage money before they are given any more.
