Donna Blevins, Livermore
Please stop harassing me! Within 3 days I've been approached/harassed four times about moving Eden Housing on the ballot. Tuesday outside the post office, when I said I wasn't interested in signing the petition, the woman followed me, waving her clipboard, mask around her chin, saying "I'm a widow. This is my job. I'm going to call the police."
I encouraged her to do so as I walked away. Wednesday she was at Walgreens. I escaped her but my friend did not as she gave him erroneous information while waving her clipboard. Today, it was people outside Walgreens and Trader Joe's. I'm afraid to go downtown! Please - if you are part of the "save" Livermore, build a Central Park, move the housing, or whatever -- trust me, this is not the way to win people over.