Madeline Brown, Livermore
Texas has just passed HB 1927, a law permitting anybody — over the age of 21 who has not been prohibited by the state to possess a firearm — to carry a handgun in public without a license nor any training.
This law, not protected by the U.S. Constitution, will only cause an uprise in shootings and serve to perpetuate gun violence. Even under the current laws — in which concealed carry applicants must undergo and complete training, submit fingerprints, prove their skill and proficiency, and pay a fee — there have been countless deaths and injuries.
In one year alone, 24 law enforcement officers were killed and 35 mass shootings, 62 murder-suicides, and 38 accidental deaths occurred at the hands of concealed carriers. This is proof enough to convince anyone and everyone that this negligent law would not only put guns into the hands of dangerous criminals but allow them to carry these guns in the midst of untold innocents.
It is imperative that we bring this cogent opposition to the attention of the Texas legislature, so I implore you to highlight this issue in your newspaper and to arouse public interest as well as you can. We must stop HB 1927 before more people are hurt.