Mark Lauer, Pleasanton
The Livermore Airport Commission approved building new facilities on 45 acres to fly Boeing 737 jets in and out of the airport.
Although they claim that it will only be a few flights a day, which is terrible if you live anywhere near a flight path, in reality this will allow much greater traffic of large jets, because the airport cannot refuse planes from takeoff and landing. That is, once the facilities are expanded, expect large commercial jetliner traffic throughout the valley.
Jet flights over our house have increased over the past couple years, even though our house is not supposed to be in a flight path. There have been less flights in the last couple weeks as the airport tries to sneak the latest expansion through, but this is the eye of the hurricane.
The risk of a catastrophe caused by the airport should not be ignored. A small plane crashed on Isabel Avenue about a week ago, striking a car. Imagine if that was a large jet that plowed through a residential neighborhood or school.
This morning, a corporate jet flew directly over Mohr School, as I have seen many times previously, despite it being an unrecommended flight path. Restrictions on flight paths to those shown on the airport website are voluntary, and the cost of some jet fuel was apparently more important than the safety of hundreds of students.
The airport attempts to justify the expansion by projecting that it would earn about $290,000 per year in lease revenue and $100,000 per year in fuel taxes (suggesting a huge increase in greenhouse gasses) and says this money would be used to further increase airport facilities, exacerbating the problems created by the airport. Compare that to the economic impact of the initial expansion on the hundreds of houses most affected by the expansion, which are valued at $1million to $2 million and up. Even a modest 5% decrease in value would be $50,000 per million-dollar house, or $10,000,000 for only 200 such houses. A more detailed calculation yields a much higher number.
Indeed, an online petition to stop airport expansion already has over 2,300 signatures, suggesting a much higher economic cost.
If you care about safety, noise, quality of life, the environment, and home values, please help stop the airport from expanding again and destroying the areas around it.