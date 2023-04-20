Bob Sauers, Pleasanton
I read in just about every publication a letter stating the Republicans are trying kill Social Security. Yes, several individual Republicans have submitted bills regarding slashing benefits and Republican Senator Scott stated he would like to do away with it. Thankfully it has fallen on deaf ears. Now let me list items that have been a detriment to the system. 1 Back in the Presidency of LBJ, Social Security was secure in its own trust fund. LBJ saw all this money sitting there and moved it out of its trust fund into the General Fund to secure money for his Great Society projects. 2. There was a long period of time when Social Security payments were not taxed, guess who introduced the bill to tax those benefits, Senator Joe Biden, Both Democratic party individuals.