Greg Scott, Livermore
“If this country fails to protect the [B]lack body from hate, America has yet to meet her promise: either freedom for everyone, or freedom fails!” (Mamie Till-Mobley character, from the movie “Till” script. Ms. Till-Mobley was the mother of Emmett Till, a fourteen-year-old boy brutally murdered on August 28, 1955, in Mississippi for whistling at a White woman -- the aftermath of which sparked the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.)
Despite the outstanding performance of Danielle Deadwyler in the 2022 movie “Till,” it did not receive one Oscar nomination. Somehow, “The Fabelmans” is of greater sociopolitical and cinematic import?
Now we have Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his administration, and the Florida Department of Education influencing what the College Board includes as content in an Advanced Placement (AP) course in African American Studies. (The existence of a letter between the Florida Department of Education and the College Board was released by the right-wing news publication “The Daily Caller” and posted on Scribd.) These Floridian Republican ideologues dictated that the AP course should not include intersectionality, mass incarceration, reparations, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Governor DeSantis Republican minions are in charge of historical education and the Truth?
Black history matters! Black Lives Matter is a part of Black history. So are voices of right-wing African Americans like Thomas Sowell, Jim McWhorter, and Shelby Steele. Dispensing with reality is poor pedagogy and defunding public education doesn’t help either.
The right-wing has met success with its critical race theory propaganda, as there is no evidence that this theory is being taught in primary or secondary schools.
A question for Americans and students would be what they know about the Colfax Massacre, misleadingly dubbed the “Colfax Riot.” Black freedmen protecting the courthouse in Colfax, Louisiana were overrun by ex-Confederate soldiers and Ku Klux Klan members in 1873. Of the Black prisoners, 62 to 153 were murdered. This is as much our American history as the butchering of Emmett Till and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.
“There’s something happening here / But what it is ain’t exactly clear / There’s a man with a gun over there / Telling me I got to beware / I think it’s time we stop / Children, what’s that sound? / Everybody look, what’s going down / There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong” (Stephen Stills, “For What It’s Worth”)