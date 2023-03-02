Greg Scott, Livermore
“Livermore residents should be proud of the work we do to care for everyone.” (Trish Munro, “A Few Questions for the Weekend,” Mailbox, 2/23).
To me, the misconceptions presented in Ms. Munro’s last letter on homelessness, along with the falseness in her letter on homelessness last September, are both insulting and sickening. I could write thousands of words and many letters in rebuttal. It is my community responsibility to counter this misinformation on homelessness.
This Pollyannaish theory of “care for everyone” is woefully misleading. I was acquainted with six homeless individuals who died in Livermore during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. At least five others I didn’t know also died. Are we, as a community, “proud” of this? This demonstrates our love for fellow human beings?
Richard French was a City of Livermore homeless nemesis. He attended Livermore High School and was a former U.S. Marine. Mr. French had a Monday routine of leaving his possessions in a decrepit bicycle trailer at Carnegie Park and walking to the old Vineyard Church on North Livermore Avenue to shower and get something to eat. One fateful Monday, the City of Livermore confiscated all of his stowed belongings.
That evening I went to the Livermore City Council and during the Community Forum, I begged the City to return Mr. French’s things to him. Two to three days later, they were returned - but without the bicycle trailer. How was he to move his possessions? Try being out at night with just the clothes on your back and no bedding. Was this an ethical treatment? Are we “proud” of this?
Sometime afterwards, Mr. French’s son loaned him a small pickup truck. Richard got sick at the Arroyo Plaza encampments and was taken to the hospital. The truck was impounded. Mr. French told me he lost important papers. After being released from the hospital, sans truck, Mr. French just laid on the ground a lot in various locations. He then died. Problem solved.
This is just one story of too many.
“Who knows why / Someday we all must die / We’re all homeless boys and girls / And we are never heard / It’s such a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely world / People turn their heads and walk on by / Tell me, is it worth just another try?
Light of the world, shine on me / Love is the answer” (Rundgren et al., “Love Is the Answer”)
