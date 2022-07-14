Jim Huebner, Pleasanton
School shooters have two things in common. They are mentally ill and are not very bright.
All media outlets need to emphasize this view in their reporting of any mass school shootings. Society must depict school shooters as stupid and crazy! If the shooter realizes that no one is going to remember them as making a big statement, they may stop. Potential shooters do not think of themselves as stupid or crazy, but if they see that it is the only way they will be remembered, it may prevent a few incidents.
Over 99% of the people from dysfunctional families that are drug addicts and are suffering mentally are not shooters and need to get help. Potential shooters are included if they do not act out their plans.
Do not make excuses or explain their actions in any pardonable way. Only use terms such as stupid and crackpot.
Try it! Nothing else is working.