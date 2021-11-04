Candace Rho, Livermore
Re: “15% Water Conservation Likely in Fall.”
I strongly support the mandatory conservation of water. Political authorities and water retailers must declare water conservation as a top priority. Reputable forecasts project more dry years to come.
Citizens and communities of the Tri-Valley will diminish without sufficient water supplies. We must accept using treated wastewater and desalination as temporary solutions. Maximizing water efficiency and minimizing water waste should be the collective goal of our communities. We should have implemented 15% mandatory conservation 15 years ago. For leaders of the Tri-Valley to act in the best interest of their constituents, they must implement stricter regulations now to preserve this scarce resource.