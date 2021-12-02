Owen Brovont, Livermore
Judging by several responses to my letter of Nov. 11 it appears that a very sensitive nerve was touched. Let me make something crystal clear from the beginning, I am a dedicated supporter of education in the classical sense, not the political or social indoctrination victimizing our unsuspecting youth today. I am an equally strong opponent of racism – irrespective of its form or how cleverly its proponents attempt to disguise it with ingeniously crafted neologisms. Hiding behind a barrage of academic sounding verbiage like Critical Race Theory, equity, and the misuse of “intersectionality” – while having been very effective recently, cannot succeed forever because sooner or later – I hope sooner – hiding behind the appearance of seeking equity via camouflaged racism and its use to overhaul society intending to make it a Marxist clone will be exposed as the subversive tools they are! Permitting it to prevail will cost America the individual democratic freedoms that have been the catalyst of social evolution in the world for the last couple of centuries. Racism – any vestige of racism – by any person or organization, no matter how euphemistically disguised, must be rejected if our cultural goals of freedom and equality of opportunity are to be achieved.
Like diversity, equity is another euphemistic assault employed to deflect attention away from and obfuscate what is actually occurring in this country. In this case, it is balkanization of society; that is splitting the population into disparate camps based on differing values, beliefs, perceptions, attitudes, and behavior.
Then there was “Making the Case for Equity,” a response apparently formulated by committee, suggesting an atmosphere of mature academic thoughtfulness. But the phrase “disproportionately distributed outcomes” reveals the real intent and the repetitive reference to “equity” confirms it. Disproportionate distribution of outcomes suggests minorities being prevented from achieving success – but in real life, some students get higher grades, some students undertake more difficult curricula, some students achieve better results, and what about variability of intelligence, and having developed effective study skills in preparation for pursuing higher education? Equity is used in the “Case for Equity” letter as a tool to imply, if not obliquely accuse, American culture (white is implied) of denying minorities the means to achieve success. One cannot be given equity by fiat – an environment of equality of opportunity can be created, but equity can only be achieved through individual effort. The “Case for Equity” was little more than academic smoke and mirrors.