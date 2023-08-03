David Jonas, Livermore
I read with dismay the recent Independent article about the Garaventa Hills Project (GHP.)
The article suggests the two sisters who own the GHP parcel are not competent to execute the sale due to their age; and that others are manipulating the sisters into selling the land to Lafferty Communities for development rather than to the City of Livermore for conservation.
(The article telegraphs its bias in the opening sentence by gratuitously referring to the sisters as “elderly.”)
The article cites two sources for these allegations: Jessica Blome and Doug Mann.
Ms. Blome is an attorney who represents Save The Hill, the citizens’ group that filed a lawsuit to stop GHP. In the article, Ms. Blome describes the owners as “quite old” and “suspects (the owners) did not appear to comprehend what was happening… They haven’t really understood what’s going on.”
There is a glaring problem with Ms. Blome’s assessment of the owners’ mental fitness: She has had zero contact with them. Ms. Blome appears to be guided by ageism rather than facts.
Doug Mann avers that the sisters are being “controlled, manipulated and possibly financially abused… this is elder abuse… we need a welfare check….”
Mr. Mann has had precisely the same degree of contact with the sisters as Ms. Blome: None. His disgusting and defamatory allegations are pure fabrication.
In fact, no one affiliated with Save The Hill has had any contact with the sisters, though one of the group’s principals attempted to confront them by following a delivery driver through their front door.
Mr. Mann “wonders why it’s so impossible to talk to the landowners to hear directly from them…” It should be abundantly self-evident to Mr. Mann why the sisters refuse to communicate with a group whose mission is to obstruct their right to sell their land, and whose tactics are aggressive, invasive, and deceitful.
Livermore realtor Mary Anne Rozsa, who has represented the sisters on the land sale since 2018, says they are well informed about the sale and well cared for by a loving close relative. Ms. Rozsa is “astounded” by Ms. Blome’s and Mr. Mann’s comments since neither has had any interactions with the sisters or their relative.
When The Independent, or any media outlet, injects strong editorial bias into its news reporting, and provides a platform for unhinged allegations, responsible journalism sinks to fake news.