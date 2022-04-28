Wente Family, Livermore
Our family has lived and worked in Livermore for over five generations – working to build both a thriving business and a vibrant community. We attended Livermore schools as kids and now our children and grandchildren are lucky to be attending our local schools.
For almost 20 years Livermore voters have supported quality education with local funding. Thanks to this support, our schools have been able to maintain and protect the most important programs for local students, even in times of budget uncertainty from Sacramento. In good economic times and bad, this locally controlled funding ensures reliable fiscal resources for our schools. That’s why Measure A is such an important vote for our Livermore community. If approved, Measure A will renew this local funding, without increasing taxes, that keeps great teachers in our classrooms and sustains quality academic programs in science, technology and advanced electives for our high school students.
Strong schools strengthen our community – whether you have school-age children or not, investing our Livermore schools benefits everyone in the Livermore community. Join us in voting Yes on Measure A and let’s continue the tradition of supporting our local schools.