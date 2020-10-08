Robert Carling, Livermore
I first met Kristie about two years ago, when she and two other moms met with me to discuss the dangers of vaping to school-age adolescents.
They were looking for a partnership with the City of Livermore to ban both flavored vaping liquids and paraphernalia from retailers in Livermore. I learned that Kristie was willing to do the hard work of becoming deeply informed on a subject and passionately promoting her focus on protecting the health of all children in Livermore.
I believe she will bring the same dedication to the LVJUSD school board with attention devoted to the tough problems that teachers and students are facing in today’s environment. I strongly endorse Kristie Wang for the Livermore School Board.