In submitting comments for inclusion in the newspaper, I try to avoid engaging in verbal fencing with people who disagree with something I have written. But I felt the need to react to being branded last week as having written an “ignorant letter to the editor.”
No doubt unintentionally, John Cameron’s criticism demonstrated exactly what he meant.
In the last few decades, there has emerged many intelligent, educated, articulate men and women whose successes have demonstrated that whatever disadvantage they may have inherited by being of a minority race, they could overcome in the same way that others have achieved success in our society. To deny this is to demonstrate an indefensible mulish obtuseness.
Achievement in society requires competition; the more substantial the goal, the more competitive the contest. An inseparable corollary is whatever goal one is attempting to reach requires a commensurate level of relevant education. That is simply an indisputable fact. Obtaining that education, exercising a sufficiently competitive spirit, and being willing to put forth the requisite effort are characteristics normally associated with success.
Those are cultural values, the things we mature people grew up learning. Simply choosing to develop and exercise those qualities does not automatically guarantee that one achieves his or her goals – that is where competition takes on greater weight in the equation.
Now to “white privilege.”
Many unreflective contemporaries call these characteristics of American culture “white privilege” without realizing that it is yet another term created for the organized attack on American culture for reasons apparently not clear to a sizeable number of American citizens. Several kinds of mentalities fuel and motivate what is intended to look like revolutionary fervor. One is a parroting ignorance that lacks the intellectual depth and clarity of vision to understand what is actually at stake in America today. The term “useful idiot” was coined to describe this mentality more than a half century ago.
Another mentality – generally the guiding mentality – is something far more sinister. It is dedicated to the destruction of the object of its focus, in this case, Western culture and American society, and it has been its goal since the end of WWII.
This process is abetted by powerful forces that publish lies and distortions, denatures education by dispensing with objectivity, and attempts to alter or abolish American history, destroy its symbols, and undermine its moral structure. It is not a revolution, it is subversion!