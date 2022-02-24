Bill Leach, Livermore
You will have a full plate, including this long-term item that needs attention: Our future city.
The 2045 program is a good start, but the numbers are tough: In the next 23 years, if our population growth rate is just a mere 1.5% per year, the number of residents will grow from our present 93,000 to about 131,000. Many of these newcomers will likely be families looking for good schools and for housing less costly than the Bay Area proper. Hence, at an average family size of 2.5 we will need about 15,000 additional dwelling units. Think hard about where to put them, what amenities and support they will need, and also what attractions will encourage our new residents to become an active part of the Livermore community. Especially note that our current Greater Downtown functions very well as this attraction -- witness the crowds on Friday and Saturday nights, the thriving restaurants, the popular Bankhead programs.
Thus, our Greater Downtown area needs to remain a destination and is a poor location for these many new homes. Since there's not a lot of open space to put 15,000 single-family homes, many will have to be apartments and condos without yards for kids, meaning that keeping good open space downtown to augment neighborhood parks and playgrounds will be important to new residents. Keep as much of it as you can. If it is possible to quash the Eden deal at this point, to preserve what we have, that's a good start.