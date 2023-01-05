Barbara Dyer, Livermore
In a widely spreading, viral video (over 310,000 views in 9 days, with over 5,900 comments) Dublin school district superintendent Chris Funk can be heard making threats of physical violence against a member of the public. Funk, who makes almost $400,000 a year, threatened a journalist by saying “I’ll put you down”. Threatening to put down a man with a camera? Like you put down an animal to end his misery? I am sure the district has a zero-tolerance policy. Should that not hold true for your senior staff? It would not be difficult to convince a group of 12 unbiased members of the community as to his meaning. How can he (or the school system) now discipline any student or teacher for communicating ‘a threat’ if he is allowed to stay employed? The “eye roll” from Funk when the journalist mentioned the rights afforded by the Constitution is very concerning to me. The disconcerting thing is the superintendent was very calm when he made the threat. This was not an emotional utterance; this was a measured response that revealed an underlying character flaw.When Funk was told by the responding police officers that what the journalist was doing was not only legal but protected by the Constitution (that he swore to uphold and defend), Funk doubled down. The inability to apologize when one is wrong is a horrible character flaw, and not one I would want my kids to learn.