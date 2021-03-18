Susan Springer, Livermore
Last week's editorial, "What Happened, Supervisor Haubert?" raises a question on everyone's mind.
The answer is not complicated. We have seen Haubert's behavior throughout history with other politicians. He did what he believed necessary to get elected - even if it included deceiving the voters and setting himself up for tarnishing his reputation after the election.
Haubert was in tight race with Vinnie Bacon to become the next District 1 Supervisor. Bacon had an outstanding environmental record and unequivocally opposed the massive Aramis industrial solar project unless Alameda County first developed a comprehensive solar policy, and the Aramis project fit within that policy. Haubert was rightfully afraid Bacon's message would resonate with Tri-Valley voters. Haubert could not match Bacon's record or passion for the environment. As mayor of Dublin, Haubert approved one development project after another.
Haubert used his background as a marketing professional and responded to Bacon's push for Tri-Valley voters by joining Bacon's call for Alameda County to complete a comprehensive solar policy before reviewing any new large solar plants on agricultural land. Haubert said he had ‘grave concerns’ over the Aramis project, specifically its damage to scenic resources.
Mission accomplished: Haubert won. Now, he supports the Aramis project, which is a visual assault on North Livermore Valley. Even county planning staff concluded the project would inflict significant and unavoidable harm to the valley's scenic vista. One county planner stated it is ‘a big, in-your-face project.’
Haubert aligned himself with the monied interests that want to strip the open space of Eastern Alameda County of its protections from excessive development under the voter-approved initiative Measure D. Disregarding the will of the voters, Haubert does not trust what his constituents tell him is in the public interest.
Countless persons over the past 50 years sought to preserve the open space, scenic beauty, wildlife habitat and agricultural land of the East County. With his vote in favor of the Aramis project, Haubert is ushering in the destruction of one of the last remaining agricultural districts in Alameda County.
Next month, he will be voting on another large solar plant, called Sunwalker, for North Livermore Valley. Please urge David Haubert to stop the destruction of the Tri-Valley and develop a solar policy before irreversibly destroying the land and the associated habitat.