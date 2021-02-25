Jean King, Livermore
Alameda County needs to establish a solar policy before approving any solar installations.
Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties have solar policies. San Joaquin has identified ‘least conflict areas.’ Alameda County should study, get the public’s input on solar installations and have a comprehensive solar policy. Distributed solar must be included in the study. Industrial solar does not belong on agricultural lands, where it violates Measure D and does not protect threatened species.
The supervisors should keep their word and not consider the Aramis Industrial project until there is a solar policy.