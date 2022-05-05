Maureen Hamm, Livermore
I thank the City of Livermore for its vision in supporting housing for all people, no matter their income or circumstances. I fully support the Eden Housing project that has been long planned for the old Lucky’s site. Eden has an admirable track record, having built and managed several well-designed and attractive housing projects for families and seniors in the Tri-Valley.
The City of Livermore partners with developers and rental housing property owners to set aside a number of below market rate units (see the Affordable Housing Rental Guide on the city’s website for more details.) This strategic planning has resulted in thoughtful and well-planned housing. An example in my neighborhood is the Chestnut Square family and senior housing, soon to be joined by the Vineyard 2.0 project. which recently broke ground on North Livermore Ave.
The downtown Eden project is close to transit, schools, shopping and will provide needed housing for our children, friends, and neighbors who are struggling with skyrocketing rental prices in our valley. Please join me in supporting this project.