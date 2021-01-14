Marcia Elchesen, Livermore
I was dismayed to learn that at the City of Livermore’s Dec. 7 workshop, Eden Housing presented a plan quite different from their plan that the city has advertised to the public since 2018.
While that plan had offered a limited park area, Eden’s current plan allows about 30% less green space between the housing buildings, which have a 40% larger footprint. Parking is reduced to one space per unit. The 130 units in Eden’s current plan are designated for unhoused, very low- or low-income residents, with none for workforce housing.
Save Livermore Downtown has studied and proposes an alternative plan, with housing relocated from the downtown center site to nearby land to the north. Their proposal would allow for 194 units, include some workforce housing, and the required 1.1 parking spaces per unit. This frees up the Lucky site for an actual park in the center of downtown that would draw residents and visitors to enjoy the green space as well as support local restaurants, shops, theaters, and other businesses.
I urge the Livermore City Council to give this alternative plan serious consideration before it is too late.