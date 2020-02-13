Angela Ramirez Holmes’ commitment to fiscal accountability and transparency has been critical to the Zone 7 Water Agency board of directors over the last eight years, and earns her the opportunity to be re-elected for another four-year term.
Ramirez Holmes has been an effective financial watchdog at Zone 7, fighting for regular finance committee meetings, comprehensive financial reporting and documents, and transparency. She is accessible to constituents, asks tough questions, and demands accountability on behalf of all residential, business and agricultural customers in the Tri-Valley.
With critical decisions to be made over the next few years on statewide infrastructure projects, flood-control priorities, and new technologies impacting Zone 7’s continued efforts to deliver a safe and reliable water supply to our region, there is no one better than Ramirez Holmes to be sitting in that seat making informed decisions. Please re-elect her to the Zone 7 board.