Michael Fredrich, Livermore
The choice of Supervisor for Alameda County District 1, the district including Livermore, is clear - it is Vinnie Bacon.
Bacon has a long history of not taking corporate and other special interest money. In contrast, his opponent David Haubert is backed by a plethora of big money development interests. That kind of backing requires payback. You can see the result in the uncontrolled development of Dublin while Haubert was mayor. We need somebody as supervisor who is free from the type of conflicts big money contributions cause and is able to act in the best interest of the general public. That person is Bacon.
Haubert had supported exceptions to Measure D, but when that position became politically unfavorable, reversed it. Large utility companies are now attempting to do an end-run around Measure D and cover North Livermore with industrial scale solar plants.
In a recent interview, Haubert would not take a position against such industrial-scale solar in North Livermore. One has to assume if he isn’t against it, he supports it. His record is develop, develop, develop. How can we trust him to live up to the ideals of Measure D?
Bacon has strong and long-standing credentials as an environmentalist. Bacon has the endorsement of the Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters of the East Bay and 350 Bay Area Action. Voters can count on him to make the right decision for North Livermore and protect Measure D.
Haubert’s position on affordable housing has been to build market-rate housing and hope some affordable units will trickle down. That has not happened. Bacon has stated we must do everything we can to invest in affordable housing. Bacon will help address the affordable housing crisis. Haubert will help his developer friends.
If you want a supervisor who is a strong environmentalist and not beholden to developers and other special interests, Vinnie Bacon deserves your vote.