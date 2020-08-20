Connor Lam, Harvest Park Middle School, Pleasanton
On Aug. 4, SB 793, the bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in California, passed the state Assembly Committee on Health. Parents, student organizations, and medical professionals called in during the hearing to support the bill. The bill now goes to the Appropriations Committee.
Tobacco policy is about youth. Flavored tobacco retailers do not care who dies under the hands of their profits. I am reaching out to all of you to continue supporting this bill by taking action. People can act by sending a message directly to their Assemblymember and the governor by going to https://californiafightsflavors.org/take-action/.