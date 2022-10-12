Ben Barrientos, a former teacher and school administrator, has been president of the Livermore Lions Club for 12 years. He has enjoyed living in Livermore for 24 years. Ben is a candidate for Livermore City Council, District 2.
Ben supports the protection of Garaventa Hill, a unique alkali sink, which is home to many endangered and threatened wildlife and plant species. He intends to support our Urban Growth Boundary and preserve open space. He plans to invest in and incentivize renewable resources, partner with East Bay Community Energy and PG&E to build microgrids and propose better use of our limited water. Ben is the only Livermore City Council candidate who has been endorsed by the Sierra Club for his overall commitment to environmental issues.
He plans to improve public safety by working to establish a police substation on the north side of 580 and by seeking ways to mitigate traffic congestion on N. Vasco Road, particularly when school children and bicyclists need to safely cross the highway. Ben supports extending trail systems for hiking, biking, and equestrian use.
Ben supports affordable housing, including for teachers, firemen, police, nurses, and other essential workers. He plans to address the issue of homelessness by working with churches, nonprofits, other government agencies, and the police, and see what other cities are doing to determine a viable solution.
He is committed to his candidacy for Livermore City Council. He has knocked on thousands of residential doors in his District and has listened to numerous constituents. This illustrates his commitment to genuinely hear new ideas and concerns. Please check out his website at www.benbarrientos.com and support Ben Barrientos for City Council in District 2.