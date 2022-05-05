Brian Toy, Livermore
This November, Livermore faces another mayoral election. This election will permanently impact downtown Livermore in irreversible ways. This election will decide the future of downtown Livermore; will it be another downtown with 4-story buildings towering over the sky or will it be an open space that serves as a sanctuary for Livermore residents and another "must-see" attraction for tourists coming to Livermore's wine country?
Currently, there are plans to develop 130 units of affordable housing in the heart of downtown Livermore; this project is known as Eden Housing. The need for affordable housing is undeniable. However, the current location of Eden Housing is at the corner of S L St, and Railroad Ave. Currently, it is 3 acres of open space. This is an undeveloped wide-open space! No other city in the Bay Area has the opportunity presented to Livermore right now. We are able to establish a world-class downtown simply by preserving the open space that already exists right now.
Affordable housing from the Eden Housing project is needed. But what if we can have both? What if we can have affordable housing in Livermore and also allow for an open space downtown for all residents to enjoy? I believe there is only one candidate in this year's mayoral race who could accomplish both goals. That candidate is Mr. Mony Nop.
Mr. Nop has been a long-time police officer and business owner in Livermore. If anyone understands the need for housing it would be Mr. Nop who grew up in abject poverty. He has the vision to make downtown Livermore a place for all residents to enjoy for generations to come. Mr. Nop has the vision, drive, and innovation to move, not eliminate Eden Housing, while establishing an open-space downtown park as his highest priority as mayor. In Mr. Nop’s mind, it's not one or the other; IT'S BOTH that he's pursuing.
Eden Housing will happen, it is a matter of where. Under Mr. Nop's plan, there will be Eden Housing and downtown for all. In November, I believe we owe it to our children and future generations to MOVE EDEN HOUSING and support DOWNTOWN FOR ALL. If that's your vision, your candidate is Mr. Mony Nop.