Donna Edwards Weber, Livermore
I would like to publicly rescind the comments I made at the planning committee meeting on April 20, 2021, against moving forward with the Eden Housing Plan.
My prior opinion had been formed based largely on the loud and vocal opposition messaging. But at the meeting, I heard other perspectives that spurred me to dig deeper, learn more, and come to a different stance.
First, I have learned that the Eden Housing Plan is a solid realistic plan that has the approvals and funding required to move forward. The alternative plan looks lovely on paper, but the land north of Railroad Avenue is not owned by the city. The pursuit of that land would take much time and negotiation, would lose the existing affordable housing funding, and thus could forfeit local control of downtown development and place it instead into the hands of the state.
Second, the height of the Eden Housing buildings is consistent with that of the legacy development and with the L Street Garage. Third, the downtown businesses will appreciate the additional pedestrian traffic generated by the new downtown residents.
Finally, we already have lovely open space downtown — Carnegie Park, the Bankhead Theater Park, and Stockmen’s Park, as well as the plazas at the Flagpole.
Let’s move forward together as a community with this well-thought-out, well-negotiated, realistic plan.