Richard Ryon, Livermore
I asked an attorney to file an impartial summary of the referendum of the Livermore City Council’s re-writing of the Eden Housing agreement for a massive low-cost housing development in the heart of Downtown Livermore. The Council’s May 23 resolution would block the three new council members elected to council seats this November from even considering a relocation of the Eden project. No council incumbent is running for office this November. A referendum is the only legal option to prevent the current council from tying the hands of the new Council. Given the importance of our downtown to the vitality of our city, a referendum is the right thing to do.
At their council meeting on May 23, the City Council approved a resolution that would enable Eden to purchase the downtown site at the end of this September, shortly before the November election. Since Eden will not have secured the bulk of its financing for the project at that time, the City’s resolution provides for a $7.8 million City loan to Eden to purchase the property. In addition, the Court of Appeal will not have ruled on the legality of the Eden agreement with the City. The Eden development may not be able to go forward as currently planned. Is it risky for the City to move forward with Eden’s plan now?
Council members claim that they will win in the Court of Appeal. Those who oppose the location of the Eden project point out that the decisions of Judge Roesch (who ruled on the City’s side in the suit objecting to the legality of the Eden housing project) have been reversed by the appellate court in whole or in part 44% of the time – an extraordinarily high reversal rate. The Council’s confidence that Roesch’s approval of Eden’s violations of Livermore’s Downtown Design standards and CEQA requirement is on shaky grounds.
The foregoing is why I and others have worked with an attorney to file a referendum that, if approved by the voters, would prevent the City’s resolution from taking effect.
Please join me by helping to collect signatures and by making contributions to the referendum measure, sponsored by the community group, “Move Eden Housing”. The e-mail address is contact@moveedenhousing.com and the phone number is 925-222-5344.
All of us need to do our part to save our downtown open space for ourselves and future generations.