Veronica Long, Livermore
I am very pleased to hear that attempts are being made to save the concept of a large public space/park in the downtown development project.
This innovative thinking will result in our town having something unique and distinctive, which will be accessible to all of us. As our town experiences the growing pains associated with an influx of newcomers, international stores, restaurants, hotel chains, foreign owned businesses, and a growing number of tourists, it is important to involve and invest in the residents.
I went to the downtown community workshops to help develop the plan, and the one overwhelming thing I heard from people is that they wanted green space, a park, to not rush headlong into the generic dense development seen in so many communities around us. Not surprisingly, the current plan with four apartment buildings, three to four stories high, have not seen much support.
I understand there is a possibility to move the apartment buildings to another lot – I urge everyone to support this, and I applaud the city personnel and others who are involved in exploring options to do what is best for this project and the future of Livermore.