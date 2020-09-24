Frank Hartley, Pleasanton
I am very concerned about Pleasanton’s future. I have lived here since 1987 and have witnessed the city’s expansion from a pleasant small community to a crowded commercially-oriented city. But we are still better off than Dublin, which is expanding eastward like a virus into the Altamont Hills area with what I call dense-pack housing.
I support Karla Brown for mayor and Valerie Arkin and Nancy Allen for city council because they will not be beholden to developers since they are not accepting donations from them. Pleasanton needs controlled growth that considers quality of life, not quantity of taxpayers, to keep it this way.
I am retired now and hoping I won’t be forced to move due to congestion and the decline in the quality of life that follows ambitious expansion.