Christine Fiori, Livermore
I'm wanting to express support for Eden Housing to be able to build.
I am a current resident with a child living in Eden Affordable Housing in Livermore. I believe at this time of need of affordable housing, Livermore (should) give those in need a chance in another community of Eden Housing within Livermore to be able to get a chance to have an affordable, safe place to live.
The staff is always kind to us. Eden Housing even gets residents a reason to (succeed) throughout Livermore (from) the school kids with resources to possible job resources.
When the pandemic came, we had someone that worked with Eden who checked on us and our wellbeing and kept giving us great ideas to keep entertained as well.
If it wasn't for affordable housing by Eden Housing keeping us safe and sound, I'm not sure where else we would be. Please give Eden a chance.
I'm an essential worker. I'm sure that there are essential workers out there that need affordable housing that can give them a peace of mind of housing.
Please approve Eden Housing to build another wonderful community. Thank you.