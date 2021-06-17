Valarie Daum, Livermore
I support the June 10 article regarding Joan Seppala. She is an intelligent remarkable woman with conviction and energy to spare. She truly supports our interests and vision for our towns’ future. Our Bankhead theater would not be the Tri- Valley art and entertainment center without Joan’s leadership.
“Elitist” is NOT a word to describe Joan, rather she is inclusive, as she easily gathers others in support of her many forward- thinking projects. Joan has “spirit” and Livermore is lucky to have her be the publisher of The Independent newspaper and kind moderator of our town.