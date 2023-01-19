Tania Panarello, Livermore

As a troubled teen at Livermore High, I had teachers who saw the potential through the muck; some were especially supportive and encouraging, taking time to help me through what was undiagnosed ADHD. Some teachers who greatly impacted me: Gail Starkey, Ellen Johnson, Gerald Gutierrez (English); Helga Wilkins, Susan Ze (French); Heidi Collins (Math); Steven Giles, Eric Lyons, Matt Hopper (Science); Betty Frary (Home Economics); Stan Rudolff (Work Experience); Martha Eddleman, Manny Braz, Kevin Gunn, Ron Nicola, Jack Nix (Social Science). 