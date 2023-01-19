Tania Panarello, Livermore
As a troubled teen at Livermore High, I had teachers who saw the potential through the muck; some were especially supportive and encouraging, taking time to help me through what was undiagnosed ADHD. Some teachers who greatly impacted me: Gail Starkey, Ellen Johnson, Gerald Gutierrez (English); Helga Wilkins, Susan Ze (French); Heidi Collins (Math); Steven Giles, Eric Lyons, Matt Hopper (Science); Betty Frary (Home Economics); Stan Rudolff (Work Experience); Martha Eddleman, Manny Braz, Kevin Gunn, Ron Nicola, Jack Nix (Social Science).
All my English teachers were wonderful, but I truly benefited from Mrs. Johnson’s enthusiasm and kindness. Mrs. Collins was especially patient and encouraging in helping me to finally progress in my mathematical journey. Mr. Rudolff guided and supported me in becoming a more responsible individual. Mr. Giles was funny and cool. I got to know Mr. Lyons better after graduating when I hung out with his son, Greg. Mr. Braz was an old-school but awesome teacher for both World History and Driver’s Ed, even if his methods could be a bit unconventional. Mr. Gunn and Mr. Nicola were the dynamic U.S. History teaching duo, who truly inspired me to want to be a history teacher. Mr. Nix’s quick thinking and actions (with several friends) helped me through a freak grand mal seizure due to a hypoglycemic attack. (Yeah, that was me -- always comes up at reunions.)
Other teachers and staff members were a positive influence; even if I didn’t have them as my teachers, I still remember them for their kindness, enthusiasm and generosity (Anne Homan/English, Scott Tenenbaum/Science, Larry Reid/Asst. Principal). I especially appreciate all the invaluable guidance and friendship of school counselor Phil Gottlieb, who was my advisor when I was president of the ski club. (Yes, we had a ski club back then!)
What is my point? I STILL remember these wonderful, amazing teachers decades later with great fondness. They have impacted me greatly; their life lessons and influence remain. In my senior yearbook, Mrs. Eddleman wrote, “Your open and honest heart added to the class and my life. Thanks, Mrs. E.”
No, Mrs. E., thank YOU! You, and all my other teachers, added to my life immeasurably. Never underestimate the influence of great, caring teachers. Support our teachers -- give them a raise!