Carol Silva, Livermore
The Independent’s Editorial on June 10, 2021’s edition, “Setting the Record Straight,” brought back a few memories for me. During the early 1970s, I remember the big change in The Independent when it was a thick newspaper that was provided three times a week and then downsized to a weekly newspaper with just a few pages due to local businesses pulling their advertisements from the newspaper and opposing the 1972 SAVE Initiative. This Initiative was supported by Livermore voters and The Independent. It was probably during this time when our young newspaper carrier looked scared when he came by to collect payment from my mom for subscribing to The Independent. Although we didn’t give our carrier a hard time, I imagine that some customers were disappointed with the necessary survival changes to The Independent.
I respect Joan Seppala’s perseverance to publish The Independent, especially when so many publications have recently ended their operations, and her strong desire to make Livermore a better place to live for everybody. I thank Joan Seppala and The Independent for the political fights involving Livermore’s open space by supporting Urban Growth Boundaries, for supporting art and culture in Livermore, and for being involved in Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) and working on “A Downtown Alternative.” A Downtown Alternative is an option to create a larger, beautiful central park while increasing the quantity of affordable housing units and include housing units for teachers and essential workers, increasing the number of parking spaces for Eden Housing residents, improving visitation to the area, and by accomplishing this in a fiscally responsible manner. A lot of effort and expense was put into this downtown alternative researching land acquisition, loans and grants, deadlines, legal issues, and creating a Plan.
Why can’t the City Council respect and listen to the community that wants to improve our downtown? Why can’t the City Council think outside the box to come up with an alternative to have Eden housing moved slightly away from the downtown footprint? Usually, managers want their employees to think outside the box. Instead, it seems like the City Council continues to disrespect anyone who has a different opinion from them and smear the reputations of Planning Commissioner, John Stein, and Publisher, Joan Seppala. Why can’t the City Council work with members of SLD and Livermore residents to make Livermore a better community?