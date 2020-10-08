Ron Sadler, Livermore
With record-high temperatures being set worldwide, the increase in the number and severity of hurricanes in the Atlantic, and the rampant wildfires here on the West Coast, we are constantly reminded that our world is rapidly warming.
This warming has been primarily caused by the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels to power our cars, heat our homes, and generate our electricity over the last 100 years. Carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gasses, act like a blanket around the earth, trapping in heat that would otherwise be radiated out to space.
In order to stop our world from warming, we must rapidly transition to clean sources of energy. Almost half of the electricity currently produced in California is generated by carbon dioxide emitting, gas-fired power plants. It will take an unprecedented amount of new clean energy facilities to replace existing gas-fired plants, to generate the additional electricity needed to charge electric cars, and to replace the electricity currently generated by the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant that is slated to be shut down in 2025.
Due to relatively limited wind resources and viable hydroelectric sites in our state, most of new electrical generation will need to come from solar. To accomplish this, solar panels will not only need to be placed on rooftops and over parking lots, but also on the ground in open fields. The fact is, large ground-mounted solar facilities with battery storage, such as one of the two projects proposed for the North Livermore Valley, are currently the best option for providing cost effective, reliable, and emissions-free electricity.
Of course, in an ideal world, we would all want to leave these fields open. Unfortunately, our world is less than ideal, and we are left with basically three choices - drastically reduce our overall energy consumption, continue burning fossil fuels and warming our planet, or installing solar on every available roof, over parking lots, and to some existent, in open fields like the North Livermore Valley.
Each day that these projects are delayed means tons more carbon dioxide will unnecessarily be added to our atmosphere. I ask our civil leaders, for the sake of your grandchildren and mine; to please do whatever you can to get these projects approved and built as soon as possible. Our time to turn the tide on global warming is rapidly running out.