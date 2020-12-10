Ron Sadler, Livermore
With the increase in the number and severity of hurricanes in the Atlantic, the rampant wildfires here in our state, and the unprecedented warm and dry weather we are now experiencing in the Tri-Valley, we are constantly reminded that our world is rapidly warming.
This warming has been primarily caused by the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels to power our cars, heat our homes, and generate our electricity over the last 100 years. Carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gasses, acts like a blanket around the earth, trapping in heat that would otherwise be radiated out to space.
In order to stop our world from warming, we must rapidly transition to clean sources of energy. Almost half of the electricity currently produced in California is generated by carbon dioxide emitting gas-fired power plants. It will take an unprecedented amount of new clean energy facilities to replace existing gas-fired plants, and to replace the electricity currently generated by the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant that is slated to be shut down in 2025.Due to relatively limited wind resources and viable hydroelectric sites in our state, most of new electrical generation will need to come from solar. To accomplish this, solar panels will need to be placed on rooftops, over parking lots, and to some existent, in open fields like the North Livermore Valley.
We have an opportunity right here in the Tri-Valley to take one large step in that rapid transition, and that is with the approval and completion of the Aramis and SunWalker Renewable Energy Projects. These state-of-the-art solar and energy storage facilities would offset millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years while providing clean, dependable energy to over 25,000 homes and businesses.
I ask our civil leaders, for the sake of a livable planet, to please do whatever you can to get these projects approved and built as soon as possible. Each day that these projects are delayed means tons more carbon dioxide will unnecessarily be added to our atmosphere.
Our time to turn the tide on global warming is rapidly running out.