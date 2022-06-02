Joe Carlucci, Pleasanton
I wanted to say thank you to Ruth Roberts and the Independent for the recent article on the Stroke Support program at Stanford Health Care ValleyCare. We look forward to supporting the patients and families of our community.
Kumagai for Gun Sense
Linda Knapp, Dublin
As a mother, I am distraught over the bloody gun violence occurring almost daily in the communities and schools we call home. I can't read the paper or turn on my car radio without hearing about another terrible incident. We need state leaders who will pass new targeted gun violence prevention laws right now and ensure that the laws already on the books are being enforced. I am supporting Navy veteran Shawn Kumagai, who understands this gun problem and strengthened gun safety laws in Dublin by requiring firearms to be stored in locked containers. Kumagai has promised unequivocally to vote on the side of gun sense every single time, to protect our children's lives and those of everyone in our community. We need Kumagai as our Assemblymember because we cannot afford to lose even one more life.