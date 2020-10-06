Christine Bourg, Pleasanton
Valerie served our city as a committed member of the Library Commission for eight years and as an active, dedicated school board member for 12 years.
Her knowledge and experience with our schools will make her a valuable asset to the council.
Valerie is clearly ready for this job. She will be in a unique position to provide a different viewpoint to the council. The school board and the council are each facing the challenges of dealing with COVID-19. Valerie will be an important link to help each body share information and make the best decisions moving forward.
There are currently several ways the city and the school district share buildings, parks, and sports fields. Valerie has many other ideas about how both entities can save money by working together.
Valerie’s interest in our city goes far beyond her commitment to our library and schools. She listens to the community and knows that residents love eating and shopping in our historic downtown, but don’t want housing placed there. She knows we want safe, clean drinking water, safe streets and parks. She believes that responsible growth that pays for itself is the way to go. Valerie is concerned about the amount of traffic we already have.
I trust Valerie to safeguard our quality of life.