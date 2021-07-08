Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
Despite making up half of the population, women remain largely underrepresented in politics and leadership. It has been proven time and again that when women lead, there is greater cooperation between parties and democratic values are promoted. For example, research reflects that when women are included in the early stages of peace negotiations, women promote increased stability and advocate for higher standards in education and healthcare.
At the current rate, it will take over 100 years to reach gender equality in political engagement. The bipartisan Girls LEAD Act would identify barriers to women and girls’ political participation in U.S. foreign assistance initiatives and provide support to civil society organizations focused on, and led by, girls. This bill would be instrumental in increasing girls’ engagement in the democratic process. Please contact your legislators and encourage them to support the Girls LEAD Act (H.R. 1661/ S. 634).