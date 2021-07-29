Kaylee Deland, Livermore
Gender disparity remains a pressing issue faced by girls around the world, particularly girls living in conflict areas. Girls ages 10-19 are three times more likely to be excluded from education than their male counterparts. Congress must act to secure equal status for women globally by supporting the Keeping Girls in School Act.
According to The Borgen Project, lifetime earnings for women could increase by $15-30 trillion internationally if all girls were to receive 12 years of quality, cost-free education. This bill would allow the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to build private-public partnerships to enact programs that would reduce barriers to girls’ educations. The bill would also require USAID to submit their strategy to empower adolescent girls every five years to Congress. Equal access to education is crucial to global progress. Please join me in calling on Senator Feinstein, Senator Padilla and Representative Swalwell to support the Keeping Girls in School Act.