Lou Astbury, Livermore
The Livermore Valley wineries and agricultural operations are wonderful community resources that add so much to the beauty and quality of life in Livermore and the Tri-Valley. Thus, it is important to improve the region’s infrastructure to help the wine industry survive and thrive. Extending the sewer line from Livermore to the South Livermore Valley will improve the economics of wine operations by allowing wine makers to utilize Livermore’s excess wastewater treatment capacity. Measure P also protects precious ground water by replacing the need for environmentally harmful septic systems. This extension will not require any out-of-pocket costs for Livermore citizens, as it will be paid primarily with an Alameda County grant plus other state and local funding. Furthermore, it will not contribute to urban sprawl, as it does not change existing zoning. Please support Measure P.