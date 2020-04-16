There are several ways that we can help our local restaurants so that they will be here when we “re-open.”
One option is to buy a gift certificate for use later.
A more delicious option is to order take-out meals now. This helps keep the restaurants open and employees working. Don’t forget to add a generous tip. Order ahead and the meals can be delivered to your car.
I have enjoyed scrumptious take-out from Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine, Uncle Yu's at the Vineyard, and Shwe Myanmar Burmese. I also want to complement the First Street Ale House, which is now selling groceries online, and Nob Hill Foods for pre-orders delivered to my waiting car in the parking lot. I was in and out in 15 minutes.