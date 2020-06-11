The Dublin City Council will consider a proposal from Shea Properties for a mixed high-density housing and commercial development on Tassajara Road, to be called At Dublin, at its meeting on June 16. This project is projected to include up to 566 residential units and 240,000 square-feet of commercial space on 77 acres.
Tri-Valley residents have been impacted by the high costs of housing for years. The median purchase price for a home in the Tri-Valley area is nearing $1 million, and the median monthly rental price for an apartment is about $2,500.
Local businesses have difficulty hiring and retaining employees because of the lack of affordable housing. Although the economic fallout from COVID-19 has yet to be determined, undeniably, there will be new impacts on people’s ability to afford housing in the Tri-Valley. Many individuals and families who were already economically fragile will struggle to be self-sufficient or fall into poverty. It is more critical than ever to support the development of all categories of housing.
In recent years, the City of Dublin has contributed substantially to Tri-Valley housing stock, but mostly in the market-rate category. According to the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkley, Dublin has built 3.3% of the needed housing in the very low-income category, 8.7% of needed housing in the low-income category, 7.3% of needed housing in the moderate-income category, and 551.5% of the housing needed in the market rate category.
The City of Dublin requires 12.5% of total housing units in any development be built as “affordable,” which for the purpose of the At Dublin project will include nine very low-income units, 22 low-income units, and 40 moderate-income units.
Developers have the ability to buy their way out of actually providing all of the mandated affordable units by paying in-lieu and community-benefit fees. In theory, these fees paid to cities support the development of affordable housing elsewhere; however, replacement units often do not get built due to the costs and complexities of building and lack of available land. To promote increased housing stock across categories, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative strongly supports the development of all 71 affordable units in the At Dublin project and calls on the public to support the affordable units for this project and future projects in the Tri-Valley.