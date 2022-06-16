Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I am recommending Mony Nop for Mayor. He has worked in Livermore since 1995 serving for 17 years as a Livermore police officer, as well as 15 years as a small business owner. Mony is recognized also for starting the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance and the Thanksgiving Turkey drop supporting several food pantries in the area. His background in law enforcement, business and non-profits makes him well versed to deal with many issues that are prominent in the City. He represents diversity and inclusion and wants to engage citizens in the political process. Mony wants to make a difference in our City bringing fresh directions and ideas, leading with innovation and transparency. His concerns and priorities involve Eden Housing, public safety, homelessness, access to affordable housing and bringing higher paying job opportunities to the community. Our City needs Mony to represent us now and into the future!