Carol Silva, Livermore
If the 130 units of multi-story, Eden housing were to be built on the east side of L Street, it would create a canyon of tall structures with the four-story housing that is being built on the west side of L Street.
This would conflict with the small, historic town feel of Livermore. It would be great if the city of Livermore would move the affordable housing from the former Lucky Store area to a nearby and more appropriate area and enlarge Stockmen’s Park for the community to enjoy.
A continuous park from Livermore Avenue to L Street would be such a treat for all residents, for tourists, for business visitors, and for the performing artists who spend the night in Livermore. Also, I think that a larger park will encourage more people to meet downtown and spend more money on downtown businesses.
Mony Nop and Bob Woerner are the two candidates in the race for Livermore mayor. I respect Nop’s successes overcoming very difficult hardships, but Woerner has stated that he is willing to evaluate factors to relocate the Eden Housing project as a win-win solution.
However, will Woerner still work to relocate the Eden Housing project to benefit Livermore residents and guests, if after the election, Woerner continues his term as Livermore City Council member and Nop is elected mayor? Also, if Nop is elected mayor, can Nop be persuaded that the majority of Livermore residents want a larger downtown park and want the housing project to be relocated?
Let’s honor Livermore’s ranching history and our veterans by having Stockmen’s Park form a continuous expanse of greenery from the newly planned hotel to L Street.