Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
Please join me in voting YES on MEASURE I — the Pleasanton school bond — in this election.
1. All bond money stays in Pleasanton.
2. Bond money can only be spent on buildings and capital improvements.
3. Bond money cannot be spent on programs, salaries, benefits, and other operating expenses.
4. We have top-tier performing schools, but many facilities are low tier.
5. Look at your recently received Alameda County Property Tax bill. Only 3.6% go to Pleasanton schools.
6. Top-tier facilities help recruit and RETAIN high performing teachers and coaches.
Thank you for your time, consideration and for voting YES on MEASURE I.
