Sblend A. Sblendorio, Livermore
The South Livermore Sewer Extension project will be on the Nov. ballot. The Clean Water, Vibrant Wine Country initiative will make it possible to extend city sewer services into the South Livermore Valley to address the preservation of our groundwater from contamination.
This sewer extension will help clean up and prevent groundwater pollution from previous, existing and future uses.
A vibrant and healthy wine country will support commercial success throughout the region and enhance the overall quality of life for Tri-Valley residents.
Due to ongoing groundwater contamination in the south Livermore Valley, new septic systems are no longer allowed in the area. Other wastewater treatment options are prohibitively expensive for many agricultural operations.
New wastewater treatment options are necessary to fully implement the South Livermore Valley Area Plan, including a long-awaited resort hotel and a successful wine country.
Extending the sewer line will ensure agriculture remains financially viable in the South Livermore Valley.
Healthy vineyards play a key role in protecting Livermore from wildfires; vineyards are an excellent firebreak.
Without a healthy agricultural region, there will be intense pressure to use land that is currently protected as open space for housing development.
Land use restrictions put in place by Measure D will continue to limit housing density to only one homesite per 20 acres in the south Livermore Valley.
The city has completed a thorough analysis and confirms it has the capacity to treat additional wastewater directed to its facilities if the sewer line is extended.