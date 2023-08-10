Palak Guleria, Livermore
The loss of lives on the Titan submersible is an unspeakable tragedy, one that tugs at the deepest recesses of our hearts. Each soul lost represents a unique story, dreams unfulfilled, and loved ones left behind to grieve. Their absence creates an immeasurable void, a painful reminder of the fragility of human existence. However, amidst this sorrow, I’d like the public to also consider the broader implications.
The resources devoted to searching and recovering the wreckage of the Titan submersible are numerous. Several news outlets like the Daily Mail and AP have acknowledged that while the real number is unknown, the bill is in the millions. These funds, which will most likely be footed by citizens of the U.S, Canada, and France, could indeed be redirected towards combating global poverty and hunger, offering a glimmer of hope to countless lives on the brink of despair. The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization focused on ending global hunger and poverty based out of Tacoma, Washington, emphasizes the importance of foreign aid in fighting against these issues. Thanks to current efforts, 3 million lives are saved annually through USAID immunization programs and life expectancy has increased globally by 33%.
It is a delicate balance, one that requires us to mourn the loss of the Titan’s passengers while contemplating how we can allocate our resources to alleviate the suffering of countless others around the world. The truth is, while the lives of Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet may never be brought back, we hold the ability to save millions of others from similar fates. I urge Senators Feinstein and Padilla to cosponsor the End TB Now Act.